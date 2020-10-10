Ex-MPA injured in road accident

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former MPA, Mian Ziaur Rehman, and four other people sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Kholian area of Balakot on Friday. Rehman and his colleagues were on way to Balakot from Ghanool when the driver lost control over the steering as a result of which the jeep skidded off the bumpy road and fell into the ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot. The locals rushed them to civil hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced Mohammad Asif dead.