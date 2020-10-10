Pervez Khattak says no threat from PDM agitation

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Friday there was no threat to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) agitation.

“The PTI government will complete the constitutional term. I hope the people will not support the anti-government drive the PDM is planning,” he hoped. The minister for the defence was speaking at rallies in Aman Garh, Dehri Kattikhel and Khattak Colony where several political workers joined the ruling party.

Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak, the candidate for the Pk-63 by-election, Mian Umar Kakakhel, Ishaq Khattak, Malik Aftab Khan, Raj Muhammad, Shamsul Rehman and others poke on the occasion as well.

Pervez Khattak feared that the PDM drive would destabilize the country and bring no relief to the poor people of the country who were facing several other issues. He was critical of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for, what he thought was, levelling allegations against the state institutions.

The defence minister said the Pakistan military was respected all over the world for crushing terrorism and its efforts for defeating terrorists had been acknowledged by the United States, China, Britain and Russia.

He said the opposition should not bully the government with the threat of resignations. “We will hold by-elections in case of resignations. The people have no sympathies with the opposition,” he said.

The defence minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed the confidence and support of the masses. He said the government had overcome the problems which he blamed on the past governments.

He thanked the people of Nowshera for electing him and other members of his family to the legislative assemblies for a number of times. Pervez Khattak asked the people to vote for the PTI candidate, Umar kakakhel, in the coming by-poll and said this young aspirant should be elected to give him an opportunity to serve the constituents.