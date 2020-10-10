Kanwal Naseer shares memories

LAHORE:Radio Pakistan's famous newscaster and first female announcer of State TV, Kanwal Naseer, was the guest speaker in the current episode of Alhamra's monthly literary and cultural session "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" online through ZOOM.

She said that Radio was the treasure of beautiful voices. Regarding her career, Kanwal Naseer said that her connection with Radio was very old since her childhood. There were three things in her life, home, school and Radio. Talking about old Radio Pakistan building she said that, "I am talking about that Radio Pakistan Lahore, in front of which was the house of Faiz Ahmed Faiz across the road". She shared that there was a children's programme every Sunday, in which Moneeza Hashmi who was Moneeza Faiz at that time also attended that weekly programme. Kanwal Naseer recalled that she played the role of a princess in children's drama.

She said there were big names in those days like Yasmin Tahir, Rafat Baig, Madam Khurshid, Nilofer Qadir, Naeem Tahir, Khalid Saeed, Dr Anwar Sajjad, Ejaz Shafi, producers, including Shamsuddin Butt, Izhar Kazmi, Saleem Gilani, due to whom Reshmaan and Mehdi Hassan were introduced. Mustafa Ali Hamdani was the first to announce, “This is Radio Pakistan”.

She also mentioned the name of Saleem Gilani who was the big name in Radio Pakistan’s history. Responding to a question about her experience as the first female anchor of State TV with Tariq Aziz, she said it was a scary and amazing experience as well because we were seen by the viewers. She also shared that she travelled a lot abroad with all the artistes and represented Pakistan all over the world. “I also teach in an academy and doing FM with old songs,” she said. At the end of the programme, she said to the youth that hard work and dedication was the key to success.

The programme was broadcast live on the Lahore Arts Council's website and Facebook page, which was watched and liked by a large number of viewers.