Sindh IGP dismisses 12 cops involved in illegal activities

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, taking notice of the complaints received from the Anti-Smuggling Steering Committee, has dismissed from service 12 policemen for being involved in illegal activities.

Official sources said on Friday a meeting of the steering committee was held recently under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which several decisions were taken, including action to be taken against Sindh police personnel involved in illegal activities.

After a letter addressed to the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) was received by the Central Police Office (CPO), the top cop of the province took immediate notice of the complaints and dismissed 12 policemen found guilty in an inquiry.

The letter reads, “A meeting of the Anti-Smuggling Steering Committee was chaired by the honourable prime minister, the minutes of the said committee were received by the CPO Sindh with the recommendation for strict disciplinary and administrative actions against all officers and officials involved in smuggling activities.

“On receipt of the said report, the following three (3) departmental enquiries were conducted for verification through local police and the Special Branch Sindh into the involvement of police personnel.”

The Special Branch DIG, the SSP of District Korangi and the SSP of District East conducted the probes. As per the recommendations of the inquiry reports, the DIG of the Hyderabad Range initiated departmental proceedings against the involved police personnel.

After the completion of codal formalities under the disciplinary rules, the major punishment of dismissal from service was awarded to police personnel found involved in illegal activities and corrupt practices.

Subsequently, these personnel submitted appeals to the then additional IG of the Hyderabad Region, challenging their dismissal orders. Accordingly, their appeals were considered and they were r-instated into service by the additional IG of the Hyderabad Region without considering the aforementioned inquiry reports which contain very serious charges against them. The cops were dismissed from service on the allegations of facilitating smugglers and the facilitating the crossing of vehicles loaded with contraband items and Iranian oil.

In exercise of powers vested to the Sindh IGP under Rule 12(i) of the Sindh Police (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules-1988, the orders for reinstatement into service of the dismissed cops have been withdrawn ab-initio as the charges levelled against them are of serious nature and have been proved by the inquiry reports. Due to the misconduct of the delinquent police personnel, the image of the police department was damaged in the eyes of the public and notice was taken by the highest executive authority of the country.

On withdrawal of the reinstatement orders, the major punishment dismissal orders passed by the DIG of the Hyderabad Range will remain intact and be upheld.