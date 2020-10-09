Pervaiz Elahi for early construction of Punjab Assembly building

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that no further delay in the construction of Punjab Assembly’s new building will be tolerated.

He said that he would inspect the construction work every week. Pervaiz Elahi along with Law Minister Basharat Raja, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Buildings Department officers visited the under-construction PA building here Thursday and issued directions for its completion in all respects at the earliest. He was also accompanied by Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar, DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak and Ch Amir Habib.