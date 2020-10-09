OBE system to enable graduates to get test-free jobs abroad: UET VC

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has started imparting Outcome Based Education (OBE) and is issuing OBE degrees after joining the Washington Accord, which would enable the graduates of the university to get jobs in foreign countries without appearing in tests.

The OBE education is based on the needs of the society, said Prof Dr Qaiser Ali, vice-chancellor UET, while addressing a news conference here on Wednesday. Director admission of the university Dr Misbah, provost of the university Prof Dr Sahar Noor and director media Dr Shumaila Farooq were also present on the occasion.

Dr Qaiser Ali said the university has also taken lead over all the educational institutions of the province by completing an online semester necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, online admissions in the university were in progress in a transparent manner, he added.

He said the successful holding of the entrance test for admission in the university was another achievement of the administration. “We were under tremendous pressure from the government and concerned departments to avoid the entrance test and give admission on the basis of intermediate marks.”