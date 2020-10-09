Gyms open in 6 boys’ colleges

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has established gyms in six government colleges for boys in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The colleges include H-9, F-7/3, F-10/4 and F-8/4 IMCBs, H-8/4 IPCC and G-6/3 ICB.

Gyms will also be put up in the F-7/4 and G-10/4 IMCG, F-6/2 ICG and I-8/1 IMS.

According to Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, the ministry has taken several initiatives to ensure healthy activities in educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and establishment of gyms is among them.

Shafqat Mahmood said the initiative would promote interactive learning, which would stimulate the growing student mind and body in the ways that maths and science couldn't.