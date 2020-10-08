close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) will hold a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1.

“The federation has formed a three-member committee for the event,” PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah told reporters on Wednesday.

“Islamabad, all affiliated units and four provinces will participate in the race,” he said.

He said the federation has made all preparations for the event and all affiliated units have been informed in this regard.

