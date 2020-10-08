‘Robber’ killed, milk shop owner injured in Korangi

A milk shop owner was injured while a suspected robber was killed during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Korangi area on Wednesday.

Police said two robbers riding a motorcycle came to a milk shop in Korangi and attempted to loot cash and other valuables. As the milk shop owner resisted their robbery bid, one of them opened fire, injuring both the shop owner and his accomplice, police added.

Police said the shop owner, Zafar Iqbal, 35, and the inured robber, Imran Gulzar, were moved the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

Police said the robber, who sustained a bullet injury, died in the hospital, while the other robber had managed to flee the crime scene. Police said the killed robber had been arrested in the past and that a case had been registered against the other robber and efforts were underway for his arrest.