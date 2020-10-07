Corona patients at Nishtar Hospital increase during last six days

MULTAN: A corona patient died while the Nishtar Hospital indicators have shown a rise in corona patients admitted to the hospital during the last six days.

Two doctors also tested positive and they were shifted to the ICU at the Nishtar Hospital. The hospital’s statistics said that corona patients were increasing gradually. However, causes behind the increasing of positive patients were still unknown.

The total number of corona positive patients had reached to 18 at the hospital on October 5, which was 12 on October 1. There were 13 corona positive patients on October 2 but jumped to 18 in the next three days, the Nishtar Hospital statistics said.

A panic created on Monday last when Dr Shahbaz Aslam from the Eye Department tested positive and he was quickly admitted to the ICU. He was stable now. Dr Sabeen from the ENT Ward also tested positive on the same day. Dr Sabeen quarantined at her home.

Senior doctors said that they were investigating the source of the infection, however, it was clear that doctors were infected while treating the patients at the hospital.

Nishtar Hospital spokesperson on COVID-19 Dr Irfan said that currently 16 corona positive patients were under treatment at the hospital, including Junaid. However, he added, 75-year-old Noor Muhammad had died while treatment. Meanwhile, the Multan District Education Authorities had closed down a private school a couple of days back after two students tested corona positive.