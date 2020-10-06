Nawaz didn’t meet any Indian in London: Zubair

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Monday has clarified that party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif didn’t meet any Indian in London. While addressing a press conference the PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif is being linked to India with proper planning. The government ministers are getting personal with PML-N leaders instead of focusing on politics, he claimed. Muhammad Zubair further thanked his party for selecting him as spokesman of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam and said that the opposition will show full resistance on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “I will continue to perform duties as spokesman till the dissolution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,” he pledged. Zubair said that Nawaz Sharif’s speech had made the people of Pakistan happy and satisfied. All those who attended the meeting have been booked in treason case, he added.

The reaction came day after Shahbaz Gill had claimed that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with an Indian at Khokhar Palace in Lahore. He claimed that the PML-N vice president kept waiting at the same place after the press conference and after the signal she reached the meeting place.

The SAPM said that the narrative of Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif is against the country therefore no one can bear its burden. Reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Shahbaz Gill tweeted If Rana sahib was asking I would tell him that according to my information the meeting with an Indian took place at Khokhar Palace.