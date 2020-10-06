Pervaiz Elahi okays move to make Rescue 1122 autonomous

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that in order to make 70 new stations of Rescue 1122 operational 250 new ambulances be purchased at the earliest and given to the department.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Assembly Special Committee No 13 held here Monday. Law Minister Basharat Raja, MPAs Mian Shafi Muhammad, Nawabzada Waseem Khan, Syed Usman Mahmood, Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Ms Sonia, Sajid Ahmad Bhatti, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Manazir Ali Ranjha, Khadeeja Umar, Parliamentary Secretary Home, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak attended the meeting.

Pervaiz Elahi said for making Rescue 1122 autonomous institution measures should be taken immediately for which the committee approved setting up of Emergency Services Board headed by Law Minister Basharat Raja and amending the Emergency Act for transferring some powers of the Emergency Council to the Board.

He said that during 10 years tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister no legislation was done for betterment of Rescue institution because of that the institution was in bad shape. He said that Rescue 1122 served the creatures of Almighty Allah without discrimination. The objective for which the institution was established unfortunately Shahbaz Sharif government did not fulfill that objective nor paid attention to solve the problems and upgrade the department, he concluded.

Seminar

University of Education (UOE) organised an international virtual seminar in connection with “Animal Day”---which is observed worldwide on October 4 to educate humans about how their actions impact on animals and create awareness about the protection of animals all over the world. According to a press release issued on Monday, Prof Dr Zeliha Selamoglu, Faculty of Medicine, Nigde Omer Halisdemir University from Turkey and Dr Anis-ur-Rahman, Chairman, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board were the guest speakers.

UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha welcoming the guests highlighted the importance of animals in our lives, and emphasised their sustainable use without exploitation. He highlighted the welfare of companion and farm animals and advocate ethical use animals in research experiments.

Prof Zeliha described the role of oxidative stress in disease and benefits of bee products in nutrition and health. Dr Anis talked about the welfare of wild animals and described the state of animal welfare in Islamabad Zoo. He also talked about the importance of health in zoo animals.