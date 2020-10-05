‘Maryam Nawaz favourite personality of youths’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that the young generation of Pakistan considers Maryam Nawaz as their favourite personality on Twitter.

The nation is protesting over the prices of flour, sugar, medicines and vegetables while Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan was thinking about the Twitter account of Maryam Nawaz, she said. Maryam Nawaz's popularity is not being digested by the government, she said adding that a brigade was recruited to abuse those who criticised PTI’s policies on Twitter. She alleged that the government was spending a huge budget to run this brigade from the state exchequer.