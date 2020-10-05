Man shot dead in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute here on Sunday, police said.
Lodging a first information report lodged with Cantonment Police Station, one Ibrahim told police that Pervez, a resident of Muryali village, quarrelled with two neighbours, Zareef and Hameed, who allegedly opened fire. As a result, Pervez sustained serious wounds and died on the way to hospital.