One killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in Dera on Sunday, police said. Lodging a first information report lodged with Cantonment Police Station, one Ibrahim told police that Pervez, a resident of Muryali village, quarrelled with two neighbours, Zareef and Hameed, who allegedly opened fire. As a result, Pervez sustained critical wounds and died on the way to hospital.

The accused escaped from scene after committing the crime. The motive of the killing was said to be a monetary dispute between the deceased and alleged killers.