One killed in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in Dera on Sunday, police said. Lodging a first information report lodged with Cantonment Police Station, one Ibrahim told police that Pervez, a resident of Muryali village, quarrelled with two neighbours, Zareef and Hameed, who allegedly opened fire. As a result, Pervez sustained critical wounds and died on the way to hospital.
The accused escaped from scene after committing the crime. The motive of the killing was said to be a monetary dispute between the deceased and alleged killers.