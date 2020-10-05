Moot discusses investigation process

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Range Qazi Jamilur Rahman on Sunday directed the Superintendents of Police (Investigations) of all the districts in the Hazara region to hold monthly meetings with district public prosecutors and provide them guidance in important cases.

He was chairing the police prosecution conference that discussed the investigation process, under-trial cases and the difficulties and needs of the investigation officers at the district level.

The conference was held at the regional conference hall of Hazara Police. SP Investigations, district prosecutors and other investigation staff of police attended it.

Important issues related to the investigation process of cases were also discussed. Expressing their views, the district public prosecutors stressed the need for organising such conferences that provided them an opportunity to raise their issues and make suggestions.

They briefed the DIG Hazara about the pending cases in courts and other issues facing them.

They also made a number of suggestions for the solution of pending cases.

Addressing the conference, the DIG said the police prosecutors and the staff of the Investigation Department should hold monthly meetings in order to discuss all aspects of the pending cases.

He told the investigators that the case file should be prepared in a proper manner before presenting it in the court.

He pointed out that it would help to get the accused punished and to provide justice to the aggrieved party.

The district public prosecutors should inform the investigating officer about the case and discuss important issues with the SP Investigation.