Woman declared Kari by husband handed over to brother

A woman fearing for her life after being declared ‘Kari’ by her husband in rural Sindh has been handed over to her brother in Karachi.

The District West women police handed the 25-year-old woman over to her brother in Karachi after a court allowed her to live with her brother.

Police said the woman had escaped from her husband’s house in Jacobabad and reached Karachi where she had been taken into custody by the Saeedabad police after a woman, Kiran, with whom she had met in Karachi, accused her of being involved in illicit activities in the Saeedabad area.

The investigation of the case was transferred to Zone West women police inspector Uzma Khan. During the investigation, the suspect told police that she was a resident of Jacobabad and had escaped from her husband’s home after he had accused her of being immoral and threatened to kill her.

She said she arrived in Karachi on Muharram 1 and started to live at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine where she met Kiran who tried to involve her in illegal activities. The woman claimed that when she refused Kiran’s offers and insisted on going back to her home, Kiran with the help of others filed a fake case against her.

The woman was then moved to a shelter home. She was later produced before a court which allowed her to live with her family. Police then traced her family and later handed her over to her brother, Zahoor Ahmed, who had arrived in Karachi from Jacobabad.