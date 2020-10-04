Murder on court premises: Six cops suspended in Haripur for negligence

HARIPUR: Six policemen were suspended and an inquiry ordered against them for negligence after an under -trial woman prisoner was killed on the premises of the court a day earlier, police sources said on Saturday.

Taking notice of the incident of the murder of an under-trial woman prisoner on the court’s premises on Friday, DPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar suspended six policemen, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and four constables.

Additional Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon was appointed as an inquiry officer of the case. He had been directed to submit his inquiry report within the next three days.

The DPO also replaced the entire guard and deployed additional force outside and inside the courts. Sadaf Bashir of Dartiyan Khanpur village was shot dead by her husband Sajid Mehmood in the parking area when she was being taken to the police van by the cops after she appeared in court.

The accused was annoyed with his wife, who was mother of two minor children, for her alleged elopement with a man from the same village. However, the woman had been arrested on the charges of abduction of her niece and was languishing in Haripur Central Jail for the last three months. She had also informed the court that she was facing life threats from her husband and father-in-law.

Meanwhile, the accused Sajid Mehmood was produced before the court of judicial magistrate. The court granted his two days physical remand to the investigation branch of the police.