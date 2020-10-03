Bill for sectarian harmony to be tabled, says Qadri

KARACHI: The federal government would table a bill, to maintain sectarian harmony, in the parliament after the consultation with religious scholars to give legal cover to ‘Fatwas’ issued under the Paigham-e-Pakistan, said Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri on Friday.

He was addressing a conference organised by the Majlis Saut-ul-Islam at a local hotel. Qadri said that all attempts to create rifts in the country have failed and attempt to fan sectarianism would also be foiled. He said that organisations like Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal, the Ittehad Madaris Deenia and the Milli Yakjehti Council, are role-models and should play their role in maintaining sectarian harmony and peace in the country.

Qadri said many subversive actions during Muharram-ul-Haram were foiled by the security agencies in cooperation with the Ulema and scholars of different schools of thought. He said Karachi was not only the business hub of the country but also a religious and educational capital. “If the anti-state elements try to disrupt the mega city’s peace, it distrubs the whole country.” The federal minister also stressed the need for developing greater religious tolerance to defeat elements trying to destabilize the country.

Mufti Abu Bakr Mohiuddin, the Saut-ul-Islam Pakistan’s vice-chairman, said that committees should be formed at higher and grass-root level to main sectarian harmony. Religious scholars belonging to different sects, including Maulana Khawaja Abdul Aziz, Allama Razi Haider Zaidi, Maulana Yusuf Qasoori, federal parliamentary secretary Aftab Jahangir, and MPA Khuram Sher Zaman, made suggestions for the promotion of inter-religious harmony and peace.

Qadri will also pay a visit Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia today (Saturday) where he will meet the seminary’s principal Mufti Noman Naeem and other officials.