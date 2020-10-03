KP develops computerized ads system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has developed a computerized Integrated Advertisement Management System (IAMS) for online collection, processing and issuance of advertisements. It will bring the government advertising system in line with modern-day requirements.