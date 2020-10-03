close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2020

KP develops computerized ads system

National

PESHAWAR: Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has developed a computerized Integrated Advertisement Management System (IAMS) for online collection, processing and issuance of advertisements. It will bring the government advertising system in line with modern-day requirements.

