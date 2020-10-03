Parliamentary secretary visits Polyclinic

Islamabad : Parliamentary secretary for national health services Dr Nausheen Hamid paid a surprise visit to the Federal Government Service Hospital Polyclinic during working hours on Friday.

Accompanied by executive director of the hospital Dr Naila Israr, deputy executive director Dr Farooq Akhtar and focal person Dr. Arsalan Hyder, the parliamentary secretary later went to different departments and asked patients and their attendants about services.

The executive director briefed Dr. Nausheen about projects of the hospital’s upgradation and said the emergency department had been upgraded and renovated with a triage Room of eight beds added.

She said the hospital’s Maternal and Child Health Centre, Aabpara, had also been upgraded with the addition of 50 beds and renovation of operating theatre and labour room.

“Many upgradation projects are in process and will be completed on time,” she said. Dr Nausheen appreciated the efforts of the hospital's administration and doctors for the improvement of patient care.

She said she would take up the hospital's issues with the relevant authorities for an early resolution to ensure visitors get quality care.