Fri Oct 02, 2020
October 2, 2020

'U-16 Talent Hunt' trials begin in Peshawar

National

October 2, 2020

PESHAWAR: The trials for the U-16 Talent Hunt for four female and seven male sports started at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday. Director Female Games Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rashida Ghaznavi inaugurated the trials. Talking to reporters after inaugurating the trials, Rashida Ghaznavi said the government was committed to ensuring equal facilities to female players. She said the shortlisted girls and boys athletes would undergo training under qualified coaches of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

