Farhan, Nameer, Sheeraz in tennis tourney semis

KARACHI: Farhan, Nameer, and Sheeraz moved into the semi-finals of men’s singles at 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

In the quarter-finals, Farhan Altaf thrashed Bilal Khan 6-2, 6-0, Nameer Shamsi beat Uzair Katchi 6-4, 6-1, and Sheeraz Bhand overpowered Ashar Mir 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Similarly, Muneer Derbari won against Ibrahim Sajjad 4-1, 2-4, 10-8 in the last-eight clash of under-15 singles.

In the quarter-final of under-11 singles, Shehzer Ali smashed Abdul Wahab 4-1, 4-0. In the semi-final of under-9 singles, Abdul Wahab overpowered Naail Ahmed 10-8, 2-10, 10-8.

In the first round of under-15 doubles, Ibrahim Noman and Yousuf Haleem beat M Ahmed and Muzammil Bhand 8-2.

The pair of Muneer Derbari and Ibrahim Sajjad defeated the du of Abdul Razaq and Dhuraf Das 5-4, 4-1. The pair of Abdul Haseeb and Abdur Rehman got walkover against the duo of Raahim Veqar and Ashar Siddiqui.