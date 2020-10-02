Farhan, Nameer, Sheeraz in tennis tourney semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Farhan, Nameer, and Sheeraz moved into the semi-finals of men’s singles at 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship here on Thursday.
In the quarter-finals, Farhan Altaf thrashed Bilal Khan 6-2, 6-0, Nameer Shamsi beat Uzair Katchi 6-4, 6-1, and Sheeraz Bhand overpowered Ashar Mir 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.
Similarly, Muneer Derbari won against Ibrahim Sajjad 4-1, 2-4, 10-8 in the last-eight clash of under-15 singles.
In the quarter-final of under-11 singles, Shehzer Ali smashed Abdul Wahab 4-1, 4-0. In the semi-final of under-9 singles, Abdul Wahab overpowered Naail Ahmed 10-8, 2-10, 10-8.
In the first round of under-15 doubles, Ibrahim Noman and Yousuf Haleem beat M Ahmed and Muzammil Bhand 8-2.
The pair of Muneer Derbari and Ibrahim Sajjad defeated the du of Abdul Razaq and Dhuraf Das 5-4, 4-1. The pair of Abdul Haseeb and Abdur Rehman got walkover against the duo of Raahim Veqar and Ashar Siddiqui.