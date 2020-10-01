close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

Legislation on youth affairs discussed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hassan Murad met with Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro here at the university. Ibrahim Murad gave him a brief overview of educational activities on the campus. He discussed the matter of leadership amongst youths and legislation on youth affairs with the minister. Ibrahim Murad expressed that since this world had become a digitalised global village we must accelerate our journey of progress by making people of Pakistan global citizens and help them to accept diversity. He also shed light on how we can produce our global leaders in every sphere of life. Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro admired the dynamic vision of UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad and appreciated the educational efforts of the university especially during the pandemic. The minister supported the viewpoint of Ibrahim Murad while saying that the time had come for Pakistan to play its dynamic role at global level.

Latest News

More From Lahore