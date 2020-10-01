Policeman injured in Gulberg attack

A police constable was wounded after he was shot in his abdomen by armed assailants in a white Toyota Corolla car in District Central of Karachi on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Tahir Villa Chowrangi within the Gulberg police station’s limits where the armed men opened fire on two police officials travelling on a motorcycle on the opposite side.

As a result, a police constable, Arsalan, 32, son of Khan Muhammad, was wounded while his fellow cop remained unhurt.

Following the incident, a contingent of the police and Rangers reached the crime scene and inquired into the incident. Police investigatorsalso obtained CCTV footage of the incident, which showed that the two police constables were coming from the opposite side of a white Corolla parked on the roadside when three men alighted from the car, opened fire on the policemen and fled.

The injured cop was taken to a private hospital on the National Stadium Road. Police said an FIR had been registered under a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act and they were looking for the fleeing suspects. Further investigations are under way.