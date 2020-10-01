Sindh govt to build sports complex in North Nazimabad

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced it plans to build another sports complex in Karachi.

Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Department Sindh, said that in the next five years, the youth of Karachi would be given the gift of another sports complex on a six-acre piece of land in North Nazimabad, which has been recovered from land grabbers and encroachers.

Imtiaz said that it would be equipped with modern facilities and have hockey and football grounds and a swimming pool.

Haider Hussain, Secretary, Karachi Hockey Association, has thanked Abdul Ghani Soomro, Administrative Judge, NAB Sindh, for getting the land recovered from the illegal occupants.

In a statement, Haider Hussain said that Sindh Sports Department has always played a front line role in providing modern sports facilities to the youth of Karachi. He said that Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, has also always supported the national game of hockey.