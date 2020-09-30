Woman tortured, set ablaze by in-laws in Sialkot

LAHORE: A woman was severely tortured and set ablaze by her in-laws in Philora police limits in Sialkot district. The victim has been admitted to the Jinnah Hospital, where she was fighting for life. The victim’s brother Shehzad told police that her sister Shazia married Rana Faros, son of Bashir Ahmad, some 15 years ago. Her in-laws used to torture her and a case was also registered against the accused persons including Bashir Ahmad and Rasheeda Bibi. On September 27, the complainant received call from locals that her sister was set ablazed. As he rushed there, she was first taken to Sialkot and then brought to Lahore. The victim has also recorded her statement and alleged that her in-laws had set her ablaze. A case has been registered against the accused persons. Further investigation is under way.