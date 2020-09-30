close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

1,100 kanal land reclaimed

Peshawar

HANGU: The district administration reclaimed 1,100 kanal of the government land from the grabbers in Jozara area in the district on Tuesday.

On the directives Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Nauman Wazir along with a heavy contingent of police and Levies dismantled the signboards and structures erected by the grabbers through tractors and other machinery and retrieved the government land. After reclaiming the land, the raiding team installed signboard and declared it the property of the provincial government. People in Jozara area hailed government action against land grabbers.

