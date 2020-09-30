Pervez Khattak asks opposition to wait for next general election

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional term and the opposition parties should wait for 2023 general election.

Speaking to the media after welcoming workers and activists from other political parties to the PTI, the defence minister believed that the leaders of opposition parties were opportunists. Gohar Taj, former nazim Raj Muhammad, Gul Hassan, Noor Rahman, Saeedur Rahman Paracha, Waheedur Rahman Paracha and Mian Gohar Ali Shah Kakakhel of quit their respective parties and announced joining the PTI. Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak and candidate for PK-63 by-election Mian Umar Kakakhel, Malik Aftab and others were present on the occasion. “The Pakistan Democratic Movement campaign by opposition parties against the incumbent government will die before its launch as Pakistan and corruption cannot go together,” Pervez Khattak said. He said the Imran Khan continued his struggle against the corruption for over 22 years and he would not take a U-turn to give NRO to the politicians whom he termed corrupt. Pervez Khattak said the popularity of the PTI could be gauged from the fact that scores of people were joining the party.