Tue Sep 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2020

Two friends drown at Hawkesbay beach

Karachi

The bodies of two friends who had drowned at the Hawkesbay beach overnight were recovered on Monday. According to police, 18-year-old Shayan, son of Arif, and Saddam, 19, son of Saleem, hadarrived at the beach on Sunday night. Divers started a search for the missing men as soon as the incident was reported. The bodies were handed over to their families.

