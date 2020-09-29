Two friends drown at Hawkesbay beach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The bodies of two friends who had drowned at the Hawkesbay beach overnight were recovered on Monday. According to police, 18-year-old Shayan, son of Arif, and Saddam, 19, son of Saleem, hadarrived at the beach on Sunday night. Divers started a search for the missing men as soon as the incident was reported. The bodies were handed over to their families.