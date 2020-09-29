3 schoolchildren die in Haripur road accident

HARIPUR: Three schoolchildren were killed while six others injured when the tractor-trolley they were riding overturned near Beer village, some 45km from here on Monday. The cause of the accident was reckless driving, police and eyewitnesses said. The police in Beer quoted the witnesses said that some students from Government Higher Secondary School for Boys Beer were on the way to their homes in the neighbouring villages after the school time by a tractor-trolley bearing registration No 2670 LAH. When the trolley reached Maki Masjid stop outside the Beer Bazaar, the driver lost control of the steering while saving two motorcyclists.

The trolley overturned killing three schoolboys on the spot while six others were injured critically. Those killed were identified as Naeem, Mishal residents of village Dalri and Ahsan Shah of Thathi Syedan village who all were 10th graders.