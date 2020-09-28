close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

Man kills brother-in-law

National

APP
September 28, 2020

MULTAN: A man allegedly killed his brother-in-law at Chowk Parmat. Ajmal had contracted love marriage with Zareena Bibi 10 years ago. However, the girl’s brother Hazoor Bakhsh was unhappy with the marriage. After few months of the marriage, the both family forged friendly relationships. However, on Sunday morning, Hazoor Bakhsh allegedly killed Ajmal with the blows of a sharp-edged weapon. He also tried to strangle his sister Zareena Bibi, but luckily she survived. The accused managed to escape from the crime scene. The police are investigating.

