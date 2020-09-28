Levies man hurt in attack on polio team in Chaman

CHAMAN: A Levies man was injured in firing of unidentified armed men on a polio vaccination team here on Sunday. The polio workers however remained safe in attack.

According to Assistant Commissioner Chaman Zakaullah Durrani the polio workers came under attack when they were vaccinated the children in Killi Hasan Thekedar of Chaman near Pak-Iran border.

A Levies man Muhammad Sadiq deployed on security of polio vaccination team was injured in the firing. The attackers fled the scene after the incident.

The injured Levies man was shifted to Civil Hospital Chaman where he was referred to Quetta.

The Health Department deferred the vaccination campaign for unidentified time period following the attack.