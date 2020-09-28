PML-Q to contest LB polls against looters: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Khizer Hayat Gopang along with a delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and General Secretary Muslim League-Q Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Sunday.

The delegation included Muhammad Nawab Gopang, Kashid Hayat Gopang and Khalil Khan Jatoi. Keeping in local bodies’ polls, Ch Pervaiz Elahi nominated Khizer Hayat Gopang as candidate for the slot of Nazim tehsil Alipur district Muzaffargarh.

Giving him the task of increasing political contacts throughout the tehsil, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said head of which party has intentions against the country and the army how can he be well-wisher of the country.

In local bodies’ polls, our contest will be with those who committed dacoity on the people’s rights for 10years. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) will take part in the local polls from all over the Punjab. Local bodies system is the best system for people’s service in which fundamental problems of people are solved on their doorsteps, he said. Thanking Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Khizer Hayat Gopang said, Our preparation is complete in Town Committee Khairpur, Sadaat Town Committee, Haibetpur, Ghulloon Town Committee and Municipal Committee Alipur City and those loving Chaudhry Brothers are busy day and night in promoting the spirit of service to people.”