PM aptly represented Kashmiris, exposed India: ministers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the UN General Assembly, had once again raised the issues facing the Islamic world and developing countries in a very rational manner.



In a video message, he said this was the first time that a prime minister had presented to the world a clear position of the Islamic world on issues such as Islamophobia and the honour of Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Mohammadur Rasoolallah Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam.

“This reflects that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a world class leader. He has always worked for the national interest and earned respect for the country,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan vehemently presented the case of Kashmiris before the world, adding that peace in the region would remain a dream without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He explained that the prime minister had exposed the extremist mindset of the RSS and the atrocities being unleashed on the Muslims in India.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, he said the entire nation was proud of the prime minister’s historic speech in the UN General Assembly.

The minister said prime minister's proposal of a framework for the return of looted money parked abroad through money laundering was a clear manifestation of his strong commitment against corruption.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again exposed the brutalities being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) before the world in the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement, he said the prime minister described the one-sided steps taken in IOJ&K on August 5, 2019 including the communication blackout, use of pellet guns on innocent Kashmiris, imposition of Draconian laws, amendments to domicile rules, grave human rights violations and denial of international laws and Geneva Convention before the world.

He said the prime minister expressed Pakistan's apprehensions of a false flag operation by India adding that India was playing with peace of the region.

Qureshi said Imran had also explained that Pakistan wanted a two-state solution of Palestine dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa hailed the prime minister’s speech saying it had made every Pakistani proud and truly represented.

In a tweet, Bajwa said the PM's clear stand on Kashmir and regional peace was worth appreciating.

"His pledge to lift our masses out of poverty, stern warning to India on any misadventure and much more (was) worth appreciating," he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee Saturday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the UN General Assembly comprehensive and historic and paid him tribute.

In a statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department, he said after his address in the UN General Assembly, Imran Khan had become spokesperson not only for Pakistan, but also for the Muslim Ummah.

He said the prime minister in his address had given a roadmap not only for the security of Pakistan and the region, but also for restoration and stability of world peace.

He said the prime minister had given an important message to the United Nations to fulfill its responsibilities by placing an unambiguous position on Kashmir and Palestine.

He said the prime minister had also highlighted the racist actions of Hindutva-affiliated Modi government, the atrocities against minorities and the deadly effects of India's oppressive rule in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations in IOJ&K thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori thanked PM Imran Khan and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir dispute during their addresses to the UNGA.

He said the speeches of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Imran Khan were eye-openers for India, as the international community was no longer ready to listen to its false narrative on Jammu and Kashmir.

“The way Imran Khan spoke on Kashmir issue in the UN is commendable. I also thank the people of Pakistan for highlighting the Kashmir issue and sacrifices of Kashmiris,” he said.

Sopori urged the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to play his role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the world body.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Jammu and Kashmir Bilal Siddiqui termed the speech of PM Imran khan a grim reminder to the world body of its failures to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked Imran for boldly and timely reminding the international community of its commitments and obligations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed welcomed Imran Khan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute and said Pakistan should intensify its efforts to highlight the Indian atrocities in the IOJ&K.

“Pakistan should send special diplomatic missions to foreign countries in order to build a wider pressure on India involved in crimes against humanity in the IOJ&K,” he said.

The Embassy of Palestine Saturday appreciated and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his address to the United Nations General Assembly, where he termed Palestine issue a festering wound.

“The embassy thanks the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for such a strong statement on highest forum of United Nations,” said a press statement.

“On behalf of Palestinian people and the Government of the State of Palestine, the Embassy of the State of Palestine, Islamabad, Pakistan extends sincere thanks to government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their continuous support to Palestine cause, and especially to Imran Khan on his recent address to UN General Assembly. A just and lasting settlement is indispensable for the Middle East and the world,” the statement said.