E-file tracking system launched at PHC

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth launched the E-File Tracking System in Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday.

According to a press release, the system is a step in the direction of realizing the concept of a paperless office.

The system will enable fast file movement, its retrieval, and track the location of the flies swiftly within the organisation.

The existing manual file work, requiring greater human effort, is deficient on many counts. Peshawar High Court, realising the importance of the office, trained its staff in Office Management Procedure.

While embarking on a journey to make offices paperless with no more piles of files, Peshawar High Court started the scanning of records of all the wings as a short-term measure.

The E-File Tracking System, a web-based application, would enable officers and employees to maintain a consistent watch over the movement of various important files and receipts at different levels in the process of decision-making.

The press release said the system would bring transparency, visibility, in time check & balance and proper follow-up procedures to official work.

The court is committed to using innovative technologies and converting the existing business processes to digital form for better service delivery.