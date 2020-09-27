PM’s aide invited to WEF’s Champions for Nature forum

Islamabad : Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has been invited to join the Champions for Nature at the World Economic Forum in recognition of his efforts for introducing and pursuing green policies in the country as a part of the global efforts that help cast positive impacts on economy and stem biodiversity loss, according to a press statement issued here on Saturday by the Ministry of Climate Change.

“This is indeed a remarkable achievement for the country for being invited to become a part of the body of the ‘Champions for Nature’ and receive the globally-recognised title at the upcoming annual meeting of the World Economic Forum,” said Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, a key linchpin behind the present the government’s green agenda and policies.

He said further, “It is a glaring recognition of the incumbent government’s globally-acclaimed green agenda and policies as a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean and Green Pakistan and its contribution towards overall global ecological sustainability and biodiverse conservation and protection.” While describing the philosophy of the World Economic Forum’s Champions for Nature title awarded to few top green leaders, Malik Amin said that champions for Nature is a community of leaders disrupting business-as-usual to lead the way to a nature-positive global economy and halt nature loss by 2030.