People reject Nawaz’s anti-state agenda: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain while exercising powers conferred on him by Central General Council of the party announced party office-bearers for Gilgit-Baltistan and Advisory Committee for Elections-2020 there on Saturday.

According to the notification issued, new office-bearers are Asadullah Khan Advocate President, District Gilgit Dilfaraz Khan Senior Vice-President Gilgit, Maqbool Wali Additional General Secretary, Rizwanullah Vice-President Gilgit, Abdul Rahim Vice-President Chilas Diamer, Wazir Ishaq Vice-President Baltistan, Raja Fakhar Alam Vice-President Ghazar-Gilgit Division, Muzaffar Vice-President Gilgit, Tauqeer Shah advocate Secretary Information Gilgit, Faqeer Hussain Secretary Finance Kasroot Gilgit whereas Advisory Committee comprises Justice retd Tahir Ali Shah from Skardu, Justice retd Muzaffar Ali from Gilgit, Dr Bakhtawar Shah from Chilas (Diamer Bhasha), Ghulam Abbas from Baltistan, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad from Kasroot Gilgit and Ashiq Hussain from Gilgit.

Pervaiz: PML-Q Ch Pervaiz Elahi said people have entirely rejected ‘anti-state’ agenda of Nawaz Sharif. He says, “People will never allow their sinister designs to be successful and by speaking against the army he has proved that he is still friend of Modi. Nawaz Sharif has not left anything in pleasing the enemies of Pakistan.”

Brother of PML-N’s MPA Manazir Ranjha and prominent political figure of Sargodha Ranjha family's Mian Mazhar Ali Ranjha along with Mian Mehboob Ranjha advocate and Mian Hassan Ali Ranjha called on Punjab Speaker Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and General Secretary Muslim League Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha on Saturday and announced joining PML-Q along with his colleagues.