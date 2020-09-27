Aleem Khan offers condolences on Geo reporter’s death

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed sorrow over the death of Riaz Shakir, senior reporter of daily Jang and Geo TV.

In his condolence message, Abdul Aleem Khan prayed may Allah Almighty give eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Abdul Aleem Khan lauded the services of Riaz Shakir as a court reporter and said that his professional services would be remembered for a long time.