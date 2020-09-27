Farmers were badly exploited in past tenure: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the rights of sugarcane growers would be safeguarded.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said payment of more than Rs 175 billion had been made to sugarcane growers and the sugar mills would be bound to make timely payment to the growers.

An amount of Rs240 million had been paid to sugarcane growers during the last one week.

Usman Buzdar said that sugarcane farmers protested on roads in the past but did not get reward of their hard work. He said the farmers were badly exploited in the previous tenure.

The powerful mafia had made the sugarcane farmers hostage, he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has protected the rights of farmers.

The CM said that in the next season, farmers would reap the reward of their hard work in a real sense.

He said that no one would be allowed to exploit the farmers. The PTI government was truly a farmer-friendly government, Buzdar said.