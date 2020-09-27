PLF launches ‘Israel Na Manzoor’ campaign

A protest demonstration was held in Karachi as part of a campaign “Israel Na Manzoor” to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The campaign has been launched by the Palestine Foundation (PLF) across Pakistan.

Protesters in Karachi gathered outside the New Memon Masjid after the Friday prayers to condemn Muslim regimes which, they alleged, were betraying the Palestine and Kashmir causes.

Protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the illegal land grabber, Israel, which had occupied Palestine, including Jerusalem (al-Quds).

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP-Noorani) leader Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former MNA Mohammad Hussain Mehanti, ex-MPA from the MQM Mehfooz Yar Khan and Palestine Foundation’s secretary general Sabir Abu Maryam led and addressed the protest rally.

They said that enemies had also hatched conspiracies against Pakistan for the sake of Israel. They condemned the UAE and Bahrain for recognising Israel and asked them to announce immediate reversal of “this anti-Arab and anti-Ummah decision”.

Furthermore, they said that these GCC countries had ditched the Palestine cause and betrayed al-Quds. They said the two countries’ pro-Israel policy showed they had endorsed Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians.

They said the United States and Israel together with India were also disseminating negative propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan, but the people of Pakistan knew about their plots and were sticking to their pro-Palestine stance.