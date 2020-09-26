NAB submits report against PTI MPA

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has told the Lahore High Court that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena and his family accumulated assets beyond known sources of income and that too in the names of their benamidars.

The bureau alleged this in a report filed with the court in response to a petition by Cheena challenging an inquiry of assets beyond means against him. The report also accused the PTI MPA of misappropriating the state land and said the proceedings against the petitioner in the NAB are being carried out strictly in accordance with law. It said the petitioner appeared before the NAB multiple times.

Denying a claim of the petitioner, the report said the inquiry in question was never recommended for closure by the NAB nor was it closed at any stage. It said the inquiry would be concluded after analysis and perusal of all the records. The bureau requested the court to dismiss the petition of Cheena being devoid of merits.

Cheena had pleaded before the court that all of his assets were already declared in the tax documents. He said the NAB initiated the inquiry against him without any cogent evidence of corrupt practice or violation of law. He requested the court to set aside the inquiry and call-up notices being issued by the NAB.