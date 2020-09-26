3 dead in Okara accidents

OKARA: Three people, including two children, were killed in separate accidents here on Friday.

Two brothers, Faisal Younis, 6, and Wajid Masih, 16, residents of 31/2RA village, were on their way when a bus hit them. As a result, Faisal Younis died on the spot while Wajid Masih sustained injuries. In another incident, two motorcycles collided with each other near Jassokay Sheller on Basirpur Highway. As a result, biker Javed Iqbal died on the spot while another motorcyclist injured. In yet another incident, a bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw. As a result, six-year-old girl Nazia was killed while Zahida Bibi and Iqra sustained injuries.

URS: Annual Urs of spiritual and religious scholar Maulana Ghulam Ali Okarvi will begin at the Centre of Islamic Knowledge, Jamia Hanfia Darul Uloom Ashraful Madaras GT Road, on September 28. It was announced by Sheikhul Quran Maulana Pir Zahid Ashrafi while talking to journalists here on Friday. He said that son of Sheikhul Quran Sahibzada Pir Mufti Muhammad Fazlur Rahman would chair the all Urs functions.

MAN INJURES SISTER, BROTHER-IN-LAW: A man allegedly injured his sister and brother-in-law over a domestic issue at Jalal Town on Friday. Reportedly, accused Farman had a dispute with his brother-in-law Mukhtiar Ahmad and sister Nayyar Sultana. On the day of the incident, Farman and his accomplices Asghar and Tanveer Ali allegedly attacked and injured the couple and fled. B-Division have registered a case.

Meanwhile, B-Division police arrested Khurram Shahzad with 20 litres liquor and Akbar Ali with 33 litres liquor. The police have registered separate cases.