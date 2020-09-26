Distinction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : Students of Pakistan Model Secondary School, Muslim Town, Nimra Virk got 1028 marks, Abdullah Aamir Sahi (1027), Arooba Liaquat (1019), Asma Amjad (990), Muhammad Murad Iqbal (866), Syed Narjis Fatima (897), Muhammad Ali Awan (833), Javaria Batool (801), in SSC examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, says a press release.