Sat Sep 26, 2020
Distinction

Islamabad

 
September 26, 2020

Rawalpindi : Students of Pakistan Model Secondary School, Muslim Town, Nimra Virk got 1028 marks, Abdullah Aamir Sahi (1027), Arooba Liaquat (1019), Asma Amjad (990), Muhammad Murad Iqbal (866), Syed Narjis Fatima (897), Muhammad Ali Awan (833), Javaria Batool (801), in SSC examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, says a press release.

