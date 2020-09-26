Youths, children rewarded for artworks

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with The Little Art and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Pakistan organised "Equally Loud Showcase and Awards for 25 Under 25 Young Women" here Friday at Alhamra Art Gallery.

The event was aimed to exhibit and honour the participants and stakeholders of the project, showcase the films made by children and young people. A panellist's dialogue was also the part of the event. Under the Equally Loud project, The Little Art trained 740 children, 65 teachers, and 275 youths who produced 156 films showcased nationally and internationally. The event recognised 25 young women from across Pakistan for 25 Under 25 Award to honour exceptional work being done by them in their communities. The team worked with vulnerable and low-income communities to give them a platform to share their experiences through creative mediums, transforming the narrative of Pakistani women from a purely rights-based discussion to a more personal and impactful dialogue. The opening ceremony included digital and in-house participants, The Netherlands’ envoy to Pakistan Wouter Plomp, Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai, panellists Asghar Nadeem Syed –playwright and Prof Sajida Haider Vandal – Vice-Chancellor Institute for Arts and Culture, parents, teachers and students.

During the event, selected films made by the children and youths were screened and exhibition featuring workshops and 25 under 25 finalists' stories was also curated in the gallery. A book was also published on the stories of these young women. The project focused on inspiring millions of girls through these local stories to strengthen voices of marginalised groups of women, girls and boys on gender equality by using film and digital story-telling.

On the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that the event aimed to raise awareness for the children's and women's issues and their basic rights. She appreciated the children and youths’ work and said that Alhamra was a platform that promoted art and culture around the world.