CSA director visits university

Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Civil Services Academy Director Zulfiqar Younas visited Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) MA Jinnah Campus. He was received by VU Rector Naeem Tariq at the university, according to a press release. The Civil Services Academy director was given presentation on the working of Virtual University. He appreciated the professionalism of VU and admired it for conducting online ECAT and GIKI test. He was keen to adopt the UV examination system along with its Learning Management System (LMS) for Civil Services Academy.

