Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Zain lifts U18 title of Azadi Tennis Cup

Sports

September 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Zain Sultan won Under-18 final of the Azadi Cup Tennis here at the Islamabad Tennis Academy on the premises of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Zain got the better of Danyal Jamal 4-1, 4-5, 5-3 to win the title. Eesha Zia beat Maya Khattak 4-2, 4-2 to lift Under-12 trophy.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman and Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) President Tariq Murtaza was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Tariq said: “More tournaments would be organised in coming days to popularise the game of tennis amongst the youth”.

Former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia said that Islamabad Tennis Academy will support Inam-ul-Haq in holding Shohada tournament.

Inam thanked the chief guest for supporting junior tennis. He also praised Mushaf Zia for providing courts facilities for the event.

