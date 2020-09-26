close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 26, 2020

Parking space

Newspost

 
September 26, 2020

Most education institutions don’t have designated parking spaces for pickups and drop-offs. As a result, cars are parked outside schools, which lead to traffic jams on the roads in front of the schools. For commuters, crossing a small stretch of the road becomes a nuisance. To reduce this inconvenience, the local authorities should ensure that all education institutions, especially private institutions, have a designated space for parking.

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

Latest News

More From Newspost