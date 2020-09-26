PM calls on UN to save Kashmir from ‘Final Solution’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Nations Secretary General to prevent global conflicts and called on the world body to help prevent the Indian “Final Solution” for Jammu and Kashmir and termed New Delhi’s attempts to change the disputed territory’s demography a war crime.

In his virtual address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, during which leaders spoke via video link due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Khan warned the world over what he said was in the RSS’s “own words, the ‘Final Solution’” of Kashmir, which he said could result in genocide.

“An attempt to obliterate the distinct Kashmiri identity [of the territory] to influence a plebiscite of the Jammu and Kashmir [….] is in violation of the Fourth Geneva convention,” Khan said. “Changing demographic structure of an occupied territory is a war crime.”

He also listed Indian occupation forces enhanced crimes against humanity since New Delhi illegally and unilaterally yanked the special status of the disputed territory on August 5, 2019. He lamented the flooding of 900,000 occupation soldiers on eight million Kashmiris in the wake of the move.

Khan said 13,000 Kashmiris weer abducted and thousands tortured. He said the Indian occupation has used brute force and pellet guns on the innocent populace and condemned entire areas with “collective punishments”, which include “destroying entire neighbourhoods”.

He spoke of how Kashmiri media and those “who dare to raise their voices” against the oppression as being “systematically harassed” and called for an international commission to investigate these crimes against humanity and prosecute civil and military leaders found responsible. He said the Kashmiris will “never submit” because their struggle is indigenous. “They are fighting for a just cause. The Pakistan government and people and are committed to stand by them to support their legitimate struggle,” Khan added.

The Premier then warned that India is playing “a dangerous game” in upping the ante against Pakistan in a nuclearised environment. Despite that, Pakistan has exercised maximum restraint and sensitised the world of another possible Indian false-flag operation. The Security Council must prevent a “disaster conflict”. “It must take appropriate enforcement actions. It must take actions to protect the Kashmiris from impending genocide,” he added.

Earlier, he repeated his earlier call against white collar crime and called upon the UN to develop a global framework to stem illicit financial flows and ensure speedy repatriation of stolen wealth. “The aid that flows from rich to poor countries is miniscule compared to money taken out by corrupt elite,” he said.