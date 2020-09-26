close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Two injured in Daska

Peshawar

September 26, 2020

DASKA: Two people were injured by five accused in the City police area on Friday. Sohail, a ninth class student, was on his way when accused Mashood, Ahmed and their three unknown accomplices opened fire at him. As a result, he and another passerby were injured.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Friday. Amjad Ali was on his way home when two armed bandits intercepted him and snatched Rs 24,000 and a cell phone. Mubarak Ali was on his way to Gujranwala when three robbers intercepted him and looted cash and a cell phone.

